Sentences / All Kinds of Obscure Tensions

The postcards show Saint-Lô before and after it was bombed, starting with a general view of the prewar city across the river Vire, with the church of Notre Dame in the upper left, rising over bristling rooftops and trees. On the second postcard, there are perhaps a couple of roofs and gables still intact, most of the buildings have vanished, the trees are a few needling black Giacometti stumps, though the church looks untouched. (It was not.) Here is the sunlit Hôtel de Ville: the tall door half open, three floors of classical columns and curtained windows, surmounted by a clock—it is almost eleven in the morning. And over the page the same building: roof gone and with it the clock, while upper windows open onto daylight. The blackened facade looks ashamed of itself. Prewar Notre Dame, with its off-center clock, its placid environs empty but for three tiny figures—then in 1944 it’s as if the church, half standing, has vomited into the Place Notre Dame and toward the camera, disgorging more rubble than the building could possibly contain. Streets and squares no longer streets or squares, everything empty and pale and reduced to fragments you could hold in your hand. It looks like any other bombed-out town or city of the war, all particulars now turned abstract. About Saint-Lô, people said that even the rubble was rubble.