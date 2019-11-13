Barthes the Smark

These reflections appeared eighteen years after Mythologies (1957), Barthes’s most sustained critique of mass culture. The essays collected in this volume attempt to disentangle the ideological maneuvers at play in seemingly benign objects of contemporary life: a margarine commercial, a Citroën car, a Paris Match cover. The critical framework that Barthes sought to elaborate in these pages is one whose legacy he would question with the benefit of fourteen years of hindsight. In his 1971 essay “Change the Object Itself,” Barthes announced that the now widespread practice of “demythification” had begun to take on a “catechistic” air, and asserted that it was no longer enough for advanced critical thinkers to “reveal the (latent) meaning of an utterance, of a trait, of a narrative,” when “any student can and does denounce the bourgeois or petit-bourgeois character of such and such a form (of life, of thought, of consumption).”[3] A notoriously restless thinker, Barthes had moved on to pursue alternative trajectories in the intervening decade. In his jellyfish tableau, he ironizes the later writers and thinkers that had contented themselves with taking on the task of demythification only at its most reductive level, rendering the latter-day reader of everyday mythologies as an individual stung by popular culture and salved by the intellectual labor that begins after “immersion.”