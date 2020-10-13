Unpaid Debt

Anticipating that this new class of independent Black farmers would need a financial institution to help mobilize capital for this eventual purchase, Congress also chartered a bank in March 1865: the Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company. Although this “Freedman’s Bank” was intended to be the financial engine at the heart of Reconstruction, the project was hampered by racism and paternalism almost as soon as it was launched. The promise of forty acres and a mule evaporated with President Andrew Johnson’s vehement opposition to the creation of a Black yeoman class in the South. The Bank’s stated mission instead became teaching ex-slaves the lessons of “thrift,” “industry,” and “care for the future.” And its charter mandated that the bank use two-thirds of the deposits to invest in government bonds, which meant that savers would not be able to earn high interests or borrow from the bank to invest in their own commercial enterprises.[2]