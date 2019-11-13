On a Wire above the Abyss: Walking the Tightrope through the Rise and Fall of Nazism by Yuliya Komska

Softcover, 264 pages, 6 (w) × 9.6 (h) inches

Cabinet Books, February 2027

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The German circus star Camilla Mayer was, in a word, inimitable. Between the 1930s and the 1950s, her fame extended from Berlin to Atlantic City, from Paris to Rio, from Vienna to the British seaside. Tens of thousands held their breath when she glided on the high wire or contorted atop a towering acrobatic mast without any safety precautions. The question of whether she was an example of reckless risk-taking or a paragon of virtuous self-sacrifice vexed Nazi functionaries. For their part, Max Frisch, Erich Kästner, and other postwar luminaries marveled at her ghost-like presence hovering over the abyss of Germany’s ruins. Jean Genet elevated her to the status of a queer muse. Except Camilla was not one woman but many—each inimitable, and yet fungible.