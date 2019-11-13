Slam-Dunking the Madeleine

With the help of a chess engine, I played through the game to look for positions where white has the possibility to checkmate black. I was able to find a forced (meaning that, regardless of what the opposition plays, it will be checkmate) mate in two moves that begins on just the twenty-first move, relatively early in the game. The mate itself is a very beautiful one; it involves a bold queen sacrifice on b6, forcing the knight to take it and creating a mating net around the black king, so that, when the white knight moves to b5 with check, the king has nowhere to run to and is mated. Instead of this brilliant maneuver, Schwitters begins by giving a check with the knight rather than the queen, missing the opportunity. This disappointing outcome can however be changed simply by adding four tuples, or eight letters into the Ursonate at the point where the algorithm was after the twentieth move, guiding the next two moves white plays to checkmate.