Kojève & Cigarettes

There was the personal element too, which kept me searching for Klaus’s Kojève. With my wife in Helsinki for an indeterminate period, I spent restive evenings reading old college papers—rarely a sign of mental wellbeing—and found an essay on the struggle for recognition in Kojève’s Introduction to the Reading of Hegel, a book I had been drawn to for its amaranth cover—featuring only text and a single, inviting spiral. As a twenty-year-old, I was fascinated, however improbably it now seems, by the presumed origins of self-consciousness in the dialectic of lordship and bondage, a parable that imagines two human beings, whom Kojève calls men, fighting to death at the beginning of history. My summary was (and remains) shallow and revealing. Each man thinks he is self-conscious until he meets the other. Now they are not so sure and seek recognition from their peer; domination presents itself as a suitable track toward this goal. Right before the victor finishes off his opponent—who by some accident of circumstance has gained the lower hand—the victor decides to subjugate his defeated foe instead. It’s a rational decision: if no one is left to recognize you, how can you be certain that you are indeed self-aware? The master puts his subject to work and soon becomes dependent on the servant’s toils, his captive audience. Over time, the servant achieves an autonomy, independence, and freedom through his labor that the master can never know, contingent as he is. The subsequent arguments in this paper have not aged well and deserve no relitigation here, but they mark a particular departure: the moment when I reneged on a practical degree and pivoted instead toward books. It seemed like the right path for a time: better grades brought long-desired acknowledgement from professors; a scholarship ferried me to England; a lectureship to Finland. But my academic star finally collapsed almost exactly a decade after setting foot in Europe. Whether I lost interest in the academy or it lost interest in me remains a matter of tortured internal debate. But Klaus’s meteoric rise on the tenure track—his former supervisor, whom I met some weeks later, described his talents as truly terrifying—offered a discomforting foil for my own manifold failures through no single fault of his own.