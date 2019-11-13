And Warren Niesłuchowski Was There: Guest, Host, Ghost

Softcover, 272 pp., 5.7 x 7.87 inches

Cabinet Books and the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, 2020

Support independent publishing: $10 directly from us; $8 for subscribers

Warren Niesłuchowski (1946–2019), one of the most charismatic and eccentric figures in the art world, was many things at once: an exhilarating conversationalist, a polymath, an attentive companion of artists, a polyglot translator, a networker without status, a walking bibliography, and a dandy, to name a few. And from 2003 till the end of his life, he had no home of his own, instead traveling from city to city to live as the guest of others, coming and going on his own inexplicable schedule. He lived—as he himself used to say, paraphrasing Derrida—the life of a “guest, host, ghost.”

This book focuses on Niesłuchowski’s homeless years, and feature his email correspondence with close friends, many of whom are remarkable artists and intellectuals in their own right; a number of artworks made about, or in partnership with, Niesłuchowski; and documentation of his travels. The emails are full of erudition, congeniality, and translinguistic twists, but are also marked by the emotional burden of being perpetually on the road. They bear witness to his role as a generous companion to others and to the inheritance of someone who was an ontological nomad by birth and by choice, permanently looking for what he called “an adoption by an imaginary family.

With correspondence and contributions from:

Adam Szymczyk

Agnieszka Taborska and Marcin Giżycki

Alexander Nagel and Amelia Saul

Amanda Trager and Erik Moskowitz

Andre Mirabelli and Jackie Pine

Andrzej Przywara

Barry Curtis and Claire Pajaczkowska

Barry Schwabsky and Carol Szymanski

Bettina Funcke

Bruno Pajaczkowski

Chloe Piene

Cristina Gómez Barrio and Wolfgang Mayer

Dominik Lejman

Elka Krajewska

Hannah Hurtzig

Jeff Preiss

Joan Jonas

Joanna Klass

Joanna Mytkowska

Joanna Warsza

Kasia Korczak and Payam Sharifi

Katarzyna Szotkowska-Beylin

Katy Bentall

Krzysztof Wodiczko

Lisa Blas and Thierry de Duve

Mary Niesłuchowska

Michael Taussig

Milada Ślizińska

Raymond Pettibon

Rebecca Quaytman

Richard Wentworth

Roger Malbert

Seton Smith

Simon Leung

Sina Najafi

Yvette Mattern

Zuzanna Janin



More information available here.