There are, anthropologists tell us, cultures in which dreams are valued as repositories of knowledge and meaning, and people are encouraged to divulge their dream experiences to others. Contemporary Western culture, needless to say, is not one of those. For us, instead, recounting an episode from a recent night’s dreaming has become, if not quite taboo, then certainly a kind of faux pas, an act of self-centeredness that marks the teller out as socially oblivious or unsophisticated. We have paid specialists—psychoanalysts—to listen to our dreams; but outside that setting, the sharing of dream experiences is typically regarded as a form of conversational torture, something that friends and family have to endure out of politeness while inwardly dying of boredom. And this is no mere commonplace boredom, but a veritable existential anguish, a level of tedium that numbs the mind and erodes the soul: the boredom by which all other boredoms are measured. To cite what might be called the classic formulation: nothing is as boring as other people’s dreams. (Except that this very maxim has become such a cliché that perhaps we might expand upon it slightly: nothing is as boring as stating that nothing is as boring as other people’s dreams.)