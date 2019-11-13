Ingestion / A Manhattan Project

Luhn’s 1958 Keyword-in-Context (KWIC) index, toasted in academia and industry, offers a good example of his way of mixing ideas. To make a KWIC index, a computer breaks down a text into a list of words. Each instance of each word is then listed in alphabetical order along with the words that originally appeared before and after it in the source text, making it easy to visually scan the index for entries of interest. The approach put the capabilities of the new IBM computers of the 1950s to excellent use, and very soon it was widely employed in technical indexing. In addition to the American Meteorological Society, the American Chemical Society, and other scientific institutions, the KWIC index aroused the interest of the National Bureau of Standards and the Central Intelligence Agency. New as it was in its details, Luhn’s system was old in its basic premise. As he himself explained, it was really just a mechanical implementation of the “concordance indexing” approach that had been used for centuries for the study of literary texts, tracing back all the way to the Bible index designed by the thirteenth-century French Dominican monk Hugh of Saint-Cher.[2]