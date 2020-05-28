Kafka Swims

Into this twilight zone slips the great swimmer. The least one can say is that he delivers one of the best award speeches of all time. Prize winners occasionally try to subvert the official proceedings, using them as a platform for proselytizing their own cause, or, very seldom, questioning the legitimacy of the awarding institutions themselves; but no one has sabotaged the culture of awards quite the way that Kafka imagined. Kafka’s champion turns the occasion of recognition into an acknowledgment of the unrecognizable, the celebration of mastery and achievement into a profession of alienation and impossibility. This overturning is key to Kafka’s comedy, and with the right delivery, it could sound like an excellent stand-up routine, or a piece of performance art. Thus the great swimmer declares, “Actually, I cannot even swim,” and asks why he was ever selected for the Olympics, as if it were a mix-up or a case of mistaken identity. But there’s no mistake; it’s his name, and the talentless Olympian is undeniably the record-breaking champion. One wonders, who were his competitors? How did this hapless athlete achieve his world triumph? The swimmer speaks about not being a part of the society that has put him on a pedestal, of not belonging to the nation he represents; he is a foreigner, an outsider, despite the public counting him as one of its own. He doesn’t even share a language with his countrymen; strangely, this mutual incomprehension seems to bother no one. Is the swimmer even alive? The fat man sees right through him, to his open grave—maybe that’s why he’s so sad, he is mourning the dead swimmer. Mastery, homeland, language, even life itself—all fall away, though they are not exactly negated. He’s still the record-breaking swimmer, only he cannot swim; he’s back in his country, but it’s not his fatherland; he’s alive and in top form, yet a corpse. He is, and is not, who he is. With the last line, however, the spell is broken and normality comes rushing back in: “But let us return to my world record.” In other words, it’s time to get down to business, to perform the necessary ritual, to celebrate the triumph for him and his country. His preceding remarks retroactively appear as a weird digression, an oddball non-introduction, and now the great swimmer remembers his place. It’s as if a breach in the order of things miraculously opened up, and just as quickly closed.