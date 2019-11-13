Nature Versus Denture

From “Scissor Bite” and “Chopping Block Teeth” to “Masticators” with pyramids, the design of nonanatomic dentures varied significantly but they all aspired for better mastication efficiency, stability, comfort, and durability.[5] In doing so, these prostheses went beyond simply restoring basic functions and toward extending them. Far from being a disadvantage, nonanatomic prostheses were seen by many as an advantage over natural forms or materials—they could chew more efficiently, their teeth did not decay or discolor, and they never caused any pain or discomfort. In that sense, these objects went from being a prosthesis to what I call a “transthesis”—an artificial device that adds to, extends, or transcends basic biological functions.[6]

material: biomechanical vs. biochemical

The human body rejects almost any foreign material. This reality had served as a major drawback for the development of dental implants (permanently fixed prostheses inserted into the jawbone). But in 1952, having inserted a titanium optic chamber in a rabbit’s bone to study blood microcirculation within it, Swedish physician Per-Ingvar Brånemark fortuitously discovered that the bone and the metal had bonded so well that they could not be separated.Through this accidental discovery, titanium became the first nonbiological material that not only the body does not reject, but rather accepts and embraces f