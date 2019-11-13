Beige Stage

The dynamic was the same in the case of color film. Its inventors assumed that their task was to create a workable technology. But even when the technology was in place, audiences were largely uninterested, if not hostile. The first color films were marketed as if color was its own genre—as if someone would seek out a color film on Friday and a Western on Saturday. It turned out that color was not the draw its inventors expected. Color was acceptable for scenics and cartoons, but in full-length narrative films, it was thought to strain the eyes, cause headaches, and, above all, represent poor taste. One small-town theater owner in Oregon reported to his distributor that his audience could handle just one color picture a year. The company that eventually became synonymous with color film achieved success only after addressing the ways in which color seemed to disrupt, rather than enhance, the pleasures of cinema. Until then, film was by definition black and white, and color a self-aggrandizing interloper. This is the story of how one company single-handedly assuaged our chromophobia and changed the history of aesthetics.

• • •