Revolutionary Absence

Led by Guy Debord until its dissolution in 1972, the Situationist International exerted a large proportion of its activist and intellectual energies reimagining the conditions of urban existence under late capitalism. Though it emerged in 1957 out of two postwar avant-garde collectives, the Lettrist International and CoBrA, situationism grappled most actively with the lingering influence of André Breton’s surrealism. As Tom McDonough writes, the group’s earliest efforts found Debord and others “rearticulating the insights of interwar surrealism” and “rediscovering its key texts” while seeking the means to realize them in actual time and space.[1] Desire, in other words, would no longer serve as a mere shibboleth of anti-bourgeois sentiment, but would be used actively to make over the built environment in its own revolutionary image. Of all the painters associated with surrealism, perhaps the most consistently attuned to the “psychogeographic” dimensions of Paris was Giorgio de Chirico, whose self-styled Metaphysical paintings, produced between 1910 and 1919, anticipated surrealist dépaysement by more than a decade, and came to form one of its chief visual touchstones. Nourished on a sustained engagement with Nietzschean philosophy—rather than the Freudian tenets that would later drive surrealism—de Chirico’s eerily evacuated cityscapes sidestepped unconscious evocations in favor of an exploration of the city as a site of modern myth. Created in Paris on the eve of World War I, de Chirico’s paintings exchange actual spaces for mood, and this foregrounding of atmosphere recommended their unswervingly urban imagery to the burgeoning situationist conception of “ambiance.”