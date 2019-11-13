Sycorax’s Other Son

Sycorax brought Brathwaite to what he calls his “video style”; what brought Brathwaite to Sycorax? What he refers to as his “Time of Salt” is a cluster of tragedies. Just as sugar looms large in the Caribbean imaginary, so, too, does salt. In one folktale (and its endless variations), consuming too much salt makes enslaved Africans too heavy to fly home. The common expression “to suck salt” means to bear hardship and scarcity. To kill a soucouyant—a blood-sucking witch who sheds its skin at night—the victim must find and salt the creature’s moulted skin. Brathwaite renders his private experiences of pain as world events. In 1986, he lost his wife Doris “Zea Mexican” Brathwaite to cancer. Two years later, Hurricane Gilbert destroyed most of his home, personal library, and extensive archive in Irish Town, Jamaica—the “Library of Alexandria.” And in 1990, three men broke into his house, bound him, and robbed him. During the raid, one of the robbers put a gun to the back of his head and pulled the trigger. The gun was either jammed or not loaded; nevertheless, Brathwaite views this moment as an assassination. The near-death experience is a death experience. That he was struck by a “ghost bullet” makes no difference. His last collection is titled The Lazarus Poems (2017).[2]