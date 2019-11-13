Divine Whispers

This understanding of dreams was so ingrained in me that initially I could not see other notions at play. When I asked a young woman in her early twenties at a shrine in Kabul why she had decided to come regularly to that place, she told me she had seen it in a dream and then knew she had to come. My psychologically oriented perspective naturally led me to imagine that she came to the shrine to seek guidance about personal desires or needs revealed to her through her nightly visions. Having grown up in a society where dreams are seen as a projection of our innermost psyches onto the contours of our sleeping minds, I failed to take people such as the young woman seriously in terms of how they themselves saw and experienced their (dream) world. Through my contact with different varieties of Muslim dream experiences, however, I realized that seeing dreams as mere psychological or rhetorical claims failed to grasp the worldview behind the experiences I was hearing.[3] In the context of Afghan believers, dreams are considered socially effective and religiously sanctioned. They are not mere whispers of the unconscious mind; they are whispers of the divine. The dream world is a place where the worldly and the spiritual intermingle and where true believers can receive religious guidance.