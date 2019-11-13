A Brief Geography of the House

René Daumal was one of the young leaders of a group that called itself “Le Grand Jeu,” devoted to a scrupulous “experimental metaphysics” and to a pursuit of all that hides in plain sight at the edges of the ordinary. Around 1930, he was troubled, and ecstatic, to find that someone else had dreamed his dream. As evidence, he presented a number of phrases and passages from Gérard de Nerval’s Aurélia which, found in manuscript at the scene of Nerval’s suicide in 1855, begins, “Our dreams are a second life.” The features of Nerval’s account that so startled Daumal were stairs, rooms, and dark corridors—on the face of it, features just as common in dreaming life as in waking, and not terribly specific. But it is with a “mad certitude” that Daumal recognized, in these obscure lines, “the blood of my blood.”