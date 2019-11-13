Wittgenstein’s Dream, 13 January 1922

dream

Last night I had a curious experience. It began like so: I dreamt that on some occasion (which one I’ve forgotten) my sister Mining made a flattering observation about my intellectuality. (She said, in a sense favorable to me, something like: “So you see right here the difference between minds.”) I denied my special status by defending the others whom Mining had placed on a lower rung, but deep down I was pleased by her flattery and by the recognition of my elevated mind. Right then I awoke and was ashamed of my vanity and meanness, and as a kind of penance—my exact thoughts I no longer recall—I made the sign of the cross. I felt that at the very least I should bring myself to stand up or kneel down, but I was too lazy, and so I crossed myself sitting halfway up and then laid back down again. But then I felt that I must get up now, that God commanded it of me. It happened like this: I felt at once my utter nothingness, and I saw that God could command of me whatever he wanted with the understanding that my life would immediately become meaningless if I was disobedient. I thought immediately whether I could explain away the whole thing as an illusion and not at all God’s command; but it became clear to me that if I did that, then I would have to explain away all the religion in me as an illusion. That I would have to renounce the meaning of life. After some resistance I followed the command, turned on the light and got up. I stood in the room and had a terrible feeling. I went to the mirror and looked at myself, and my reflection looked so dreadful that I hid my face in my hands. I felt utterly defeated and in the hand of God, who could do with me as he pleased at any moment. I felt that God could force me to confess my meanness instantly, at any time. That he could at any moment force me to accept the worst for myself, and that I was not ready to accept the worst for myself. That I was not yet ready to renounce friendship and all earthly happiness. But would I ever be ready?! I had not yet been given permission to go back to bed but I was afraid of more commands and, like a bad soldier, like a deserter, I disobeyed orders and went in terrible fear back to bed. Turning off the light I had an accident. The fitting of the electric bulb had come unscrewed; I touched the electrical wire and was shocked. I pulled violently back and hit my elbow extremely painfully on the headboard. But the severe pain came as a deep relief. It distracted me somewhat from my inner feelings. Thus [I] lay there for some time with a horrible feeling and was afraid to fall asleep, so that in a dream my situation wouldn’t come back in all its clarity to my consciousness and I wouldn’t have to accept the worst for myself or lose my wits. I then fell asleep and dreamt no more, or rather not of this. Early in the morning I felt quite normal. Now I am downright feeble and washed out.