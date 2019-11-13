The Dream Stela at Giza

My countenance is yours, and My heart is yours, and you are Mine. But look here at My situation: besieged from every direction, My body scattered hither and yon; the desert sand that I used to perch on now comes right in all around Me. Run to Me here so that I can set you to do what I have in mind. This much I know: you are My son and My guardian, so come up close. You see, here I am with you, I am to be your guide.”