The Interior’s Frontier

And indeed, the Voyage is a mischievous and perplexing, if at times self-indulgent, sort of autofiction avant la lettre. From his lush pink-and-white bed—“two colors given to pleasure and happiness”—de Maistre sets sail for unknown literary territories: the fragment, stream of consciousness, digression, and what Beckett would eventually call “the within, all that inner space one never sees.”[9] He employs a range of typographic devices, such as asterisks and dashes, which not only highlight the text’s artifice but also lend the impression that the voyage is taking place simultaneously in his room, the caverns of his mind, and across the space of the page, a feature that Stephen Sartarelli, who translated the book into English, sees as a reference to Laurence Sterne’s Tristram Shandy.[10] Over the years, the Voyage became something of a cult classic, and its bed-bound protagonist’s soliloquies could be seen as precursors to works such as Ivan Goncharov’s Oblomov, Gertrude Stein’s Tender Buttons, Gaston Bachelard’s Poetics of Space, and Georges Perec’s Species of Spaces; Jorge Luis Borges pays explicit homage to it in his story “The Aleph,” in which the infinity of the universe is revealed through a point a “little more than an inch.”[11] And there are plenty of artworks, too, that seem to follow the path first plotted by the Voyage and its intimate mode of circumnavigation. Bruce Nauman’s Mapping the Studio videos come to mind, with their nocturnal infrared documentation of his empty studio filmed for one hour on each of forty-two nights—though they are perhaps more akin to de Maistre’s less successful sequel, Nocturnal Voyage Around my Room, which his brother dissuaded him from publishing during his lifetime based on “the Spanish proverb, Part II is always bad.”[12] Guy Ben-Ner’s brilliant restagings of Moby Dick and Robinson Crusoe in his compact apartment kitchen take things a step further; here, the perennial myths of the solitary castaway and shipwrecked sailor are displaced onto the markedly contemporary breed of stay-home dad in mortgaged asset. More recently, numerous works by Hans Schabus—including his 2010 sculptural dissection of a caravan titled after de Maistre’s book—stage a sort of parodic suburban reappearance of the artist-explorer, now stranded in the white cube.