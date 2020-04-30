Distantiated Communities

Though implemented without a name, the strategy of de-densifying has been used in the United States since at least the 1918 influenza pandemic.[3] Unlike quarantine in the true sense of the word, social distancing deals with density, as if humans were gas molecules under pressure, bouncing around in a tiny space.[4] The goal is to allow the molecules to distribute more sparsely. This procedure acquired its contemporary name when the term “social distance” finally shed its political history and emerged as a science-backed prescription in materials issued by the CDC during the SARS outbreak. The earliest instance I could find turns up in a January 2004 CDC protocol that advised “jurisdictions with large numbers of cases without known epidemiologic linkages [to] consider instituting measures to increase social distance” and included a paragraph of justification for the strategy.[5] In June of that year, a scholar affiliated with the WHO used it in a report issued by the Institute of Medicine in the United States on possible responses to a future pandemic: “Most Americans take for granted the freedom to associate with others in a variety of social settings,” the report notes. These liberties notwithstanding, it advised that “public health authorities could restrict social mixing and increase social distance to avert a serious infectious disease threat.”[6] The report’s conditional phrasing is a reflection of the extent to which the strategy of social distance was still considered a semi-experimental approach at the time. It was a new, almost offhand way to represent an old arsenal of practices.[7] A November 2004 report by the WHO itself similarly held the term at arm’s length by introducing it bubble-wrapped in scare quotes.[8]