Modern Heroes with No Poets to Tell of Their Courage

Jeff Dolven

The Worst Returns to Laughter

King Lear 4.1.6

A laugh is a kind of cough,

or a cough is a kind of laugh.

One can lead to the other,

but back again is hard.

A laugh is a catch in the throat,

a cough, a catch that won’t loosen.

Laughter catches easily.

Coughing follows close.

Késòu. Gichim. Sorfeh.

La tosse. La toux. Der Husten.

A cough by every other name

will stop the voice as well,

stop laughter and stop song

and talking for a time,

and may require that someone else

help with a breathing tube.

Consider who it is

who stands above the bed,

how she must have prepared herself

to suffer the same in turn.

Xiào shēng. Us-eum. Khandeghi.

La risata. Le rire. Das Lachen.

Still hers deserves remembrance as

the original translation.