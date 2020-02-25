On the Market

When I was eleven, I learned that a check is the form of currency you use when you do not have any other. My mother, recently divorced and under severe financial strain trying to get her family-law practice off the ground, used to take us to Kentucky Fried Chicken when cash reserves were depleted, since that was the only fast-food restaurant in town that accepted these strange promissory notes as a form of payment (and in those days there was no possibility of immediate verification of the availability of funds). We kept careful track of which KFC locations in town might have got a bounced check from us, and avoided them by moving out to ever more peripheral neighborhoods in search of dinner. This was among my earliest and most vivid lessons in what I now think of as my first financial education. When I turned eighteen, with no understanding at all of how interest works, I got my first credit card; when I ran it up to its limit, I got my second credit card; then I got a third. When I finished my undergraduate studies, and was admitted to several graduate programs, I decided I simply had to go to the only one of them that did not offer me a financial package, including tuition remission. So instead, I took student loans. I spent my twenties and thirties under constant pressure from collection agencies. Routine robocalls terrified me, calls from live agents often induced me to either break down in tears or fight back with ridiculous counterthreats, or some combination of the two. This condition, too, I can attest, is something like sin, and something like disease. I carry it with me still, in my body, as if as a child I had suffered from polio, and now must go through the world with a slight recurvatum in my gait, always announcing that because my freedom was delayed, I will never fully be free.