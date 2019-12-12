Girl, in Still Life

The girls’ faces are Noh masks. I’ve heard the word. But to me, Noh also means nå—Swedish for “reach”—and the English no. Unreachable faces, but masks within reach. No-masks that entice one toward an excess of the forbidden. There is a boundlessness to the world that exists between the book and me. Not so between the artist and me. I don’t know what Balthus does within his own world of images. No, this has nothing to do with Balthus, but with the atmosphere, the distance between the girls with their bared pussies in the dreamy rooms and the girl that is me, with my pussy as hairless and pink as theirs. How those parts are my own but perhaps also belong to art, to language, or to my parents. How I don’t know where the boundary is drawn between what is mine and what is theirs, what is mine and what is art’s. What should be hidden and what shared, what unfurled and what preserved.