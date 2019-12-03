The Lasting Breath

If this seems fraudulent, implausible, or logically unsound—eight sealed-off pseudo-breaths, each with an equal claim to be the great inventor’s last?—perhaps we need to reassess our conception of breath itself. A breath is singular only from the perspective of we who gasp and rattle; to the universe at large, each breath is a semi-ruly mob of molecules, some inclined to cling together and some eager to disperse. The average exhalation releases more than ten sextillion molecules, made up of more than a hundred gases: while mostly nitrogen (78%) and its more celebrated cousin, oxygen (21%), the air we breathe also contains a smattering of hydrogen, helium, argon, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, methane, and ozone, not to mention trace amounts of sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, acetylene, and ethanol. Give or take, that is: the air Edison breathed would have been slightly but significantly different from that we do, altered in no small part by the industries in which he and his protégé Ford played such large roles.