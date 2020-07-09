The Devil’s Chord or a Tap on the Shoulder?

This is not to suggest that the biomedical machine industry is negligent or incompetent. Thought has certainly gone into the timbre of individual ICU alarms, and there are sound design companies out there who have been hired by a handful of biomedical machine brands. But in the industry more generally, the effects of sound tend to be considered as just one element within the issue of “human factors” in the working environment.[12] To compare across industry boundaries, for the last ten years the Swedish truck and bus manufacturer Scania has employed an in-house sound designer, Stefan Larsson, to develop driver-vehicle interaction sounds using synths and music-industry software, and to evaluate them, in consultation with users, in driving simulators. The company is currently working on a system by which these sounds can self-adapt in response to ambient noise. This is understood as part of the brand, certainly, but also of vehicle functionality. To be fair to the biomedical machinery industry, though, they compare favorably to the many machines and devices that seem to have had their beeps plonked in them without much thought at all. There are some that are unpleasant to the point of unusability. But on the upside, it is within these contingent electronic soundscapes that strange serendipities can occur. My composer companion has encountered supermarket barcode scanners playing “O Fortuna” from Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, a reversing truck issuing a phrase from Mendelsohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture, and a fragment of Beethoven’s Für Elise performed by the closing doors of a London Underground train. And while on the subject of supermarket checkouts with differently pitched beeps, he asks: If these checkouts were made by the same manufacturer, how are their beeps different in tone? We agree that some beeps drop in pitch when the device’s batteries are running out, but these supermarket tills are powered by mains electricity. I can only surmise that factory-made sound chips are programmed and manufactured in such a way that they fall somewhere between digital cookie-cutter duplication and the infinite variability of a hand-thrown pot.