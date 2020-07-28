Same as it ever was...

The lyrics, too, are simple: “There is a party. Everyone is there. Everyone will leave at exactly the same time.” What about the revels and the audiences with God? What about the pearls and the fanfare and the trumpets? David Byrne’s heaven lacks all the usual amenities. It is, he sings, “a bar”—surely a dive bar, surely grimy—where the band plays just one song. They “play it once again”; they “play it all night long.” Or it is “a kiss” that “will start again”—and when it does, it “will not be any different / it will be exactly the same.” On and on it goes—the kiss, the song. Heaven is a place where nothing ever happens. The kiss starts again. The song plays again. They are not any different. They are exactly the same. Heaven is a place where nothing ever happens. Did I already say that? There is nothing else to say. What is the point of ascending to a heaven like this?

• • •