Geographical Amusement

An opening roll of five, for instance, landed you in Blois, “a pleasant town upon the Loire,” where you would “stay two turns, and learn to speak the French language in its purity,” while a six on the next, for a cumulative eleven, fixed you briefly in Bordeaux to regale yourself with good claret. Other sojourns were less desirable. On forty-one, you found Ferrara, “once a flourishing city, but greatly on the decline, since it became subject to the pope” and learned that “this being so unfortunate a place, the traveler must turn back to 7. St. Malo.” That route made little navigational sense, but it exemplified the game’s ardent anti-Catholicism. Rome, in fact, was judged “once mistress of the world, but now only capital of the Pope’s dominions,” so you needed two turns “to view its curiosities, and reflect on the abuses of papal government.” It’s no wonder the Anglican Pillars raced back to London, taking an approach Gustave Flaubert would memorialize in his Dictionnaire des idées reçues: “VOYAGE—Doit être fait rapidement.”[1]