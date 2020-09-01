Poor Connections

Though technology of this kind may seem a recent innovation, its development has in fact taken nearly a hundred years to reach this moment—with many iterations, public demonstrations, and market failures along the way. Developers tried to couple telephony with image transmission technology, and later computers and the internet, from the very moment these technologies became available. The social use of videotelephony was advertised by AT&T and Bell Labs in the 1970s, as a promotional film demonstrates, but really only took off in the aughts with the launch of Skype as a way for transnational families to keep in touch.[2]

Following its 2011 acquisition of Skype, a company that had been founded only eight years earlier, Microsoft further developed the software to make it a more stable platform for conducting job or research interviews, which both saved on travel and also enabled conversations that otherwise might not have taken place at all. Before long, it was also being used to transmit art performances and lectures.[3] Skype still uses a skeuomorphic ringtone while the caller is waiting to be connected and its glitchy audio and video feel like a nostalgic resumption of an old pre-COVID digital practice that had been superseded by mobile applications like Apple’s FaceTime even before the advent of the new generation of Silicon Valley multi-user teleconferencing tools popularized during the pandemic, when many white-collar workers had to virtually meet with socially distant others. Skype supposedly could have had a brighter future, an article in The Verge suggests, were it not for Microsoft’s decision to promote Teams, their cloud-based videoconferencing software.[4]