Discussion / “Conditions of Life, Calculated,” with Eyal Weizman and Sina Najafi

Date: Friday, 30 October 2026, 7–9 pm

Location: Giorno Poetry Systems, 222 Bowery, New York (directions here)

FREE. RSVP required

Co-presented by Cabinet and Giorno Poetry Systems

Visual analysis of the impact of German colonization on grasslands in Hatsamas, Namibia, between 1897 and 2025. Courtesy Forensic Architecture & Forensis.

Article II of the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide forbids, among other things, “deliberately inflicting on [a] group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.” The intent of this injunction is to address indirect forms of killing—the targeting not of human bodies but of the environment that sustains them. It has also proven crucial for retroactively understanding the colonial origins of genocide.

The term “conditions of life” encompasses the environment understood broadly in its entangled natural, physical, and, more recently, digital manifestations: land, forests, and rivers, but also agriculture, housing, hospitals, schools, sewage and water systems, electrical grids, communication networks and digital infrastructure, and social and cultural institutions. The intentional destruction or degradation of these elements may not kill instantly but it undermines a people’s ability to survive, leading to a slower form of decline.

In his book Ungrounding: The Architecture of Genocide, Eyal Weizman considers this principle in the context of the current Israeli genocide in Gaza. Taking Weizman’s analysis as its point of departure, this evening’s discussion will examine genocidal violence more broadly, and the ways in which slow, indirect killings have more often been the means of annihilating Indigenous peoples even as direct acts of massacre have been, and continue to be, perpetrated in colonized territories across the world. Dispossessed of their ancestral habitats, separated from the land on which they have depended for sustenance and ritual, forced into reservations, Indigenous populations everywhere have been destroyed to free up the best land for European settlement. This necropolitical history will frame a conversation on the different velocities and modalities with which genocidal violence has been, and continues to be, committed.

About the Participants

Eyal Weizman is an architect.

Sina Najafi is an editor.