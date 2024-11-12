Presentation / “Bodies of Evidence,” with Adam Broomberg and Ido Nahari

Date: Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 7–9 pm

Location: Cabinet, 300 Nevins Street, Brooklyn (map and directions here)

FREE. No RSVP necessary



Adam Broomberg and Ido Nahari’s presentation examines how images of violence in Palestine have circulated and functioned in the past thirteen months. Examining photographs (including images from previous decades), evidence of war crimes, and the visual techniques of villainization, Broomberg and Nahari will address how these images both define the moral limits of violence and play an integral role in its enactment. Like modern warfare’s autonomous weaponry, its documentation also distances brutal cause from devastating effect. Vital to this discussion is the visibility of affliction—the war-torn bodies of damageable Palestinian victims vs. seemingly invulnerable Israeli soldiers—and how such optics sanctify certain forms of life while devaluing others wholesale.

The presentation will be followed by an open discussion.

Please note that some visuals presented will be distressing and graphic. Critical understanding will be coupled with every attempt to respect the wishes of the dead and cause no further harm to the living.

About the Participants

Adam Broomberg is an artist, activist, and educator. His work is included in “South West Bank,” an exhibition currently on display at La Biennale di Venezia. His activist work includes founding Artists + Allies x Hebron (AHH), a non-governmental organization that he co-directs with the celebrated Palestinian human rights defender Issa Amro. For two decades, he was one half of the critically acclaimed artist duo Broomberg & Chanarin. Together, they had numerous solo exhibitions, including at the Centre Pompidou (2018) and the Hasselblad Center (2017), among others. His collaborative and solo work is held in major public and private collections, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, Baltimore Museum of Art, Centre Pompidou, Cleveland Museum of Art, MoMA, Stedelijk Museum, Tate, Yale University Art Gallery, and Victoria & Albert Museum.

Ido Nahari is a researcher and writer currently pursuing a doctorate in sociology at the École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales in Paris. He has taught and presented at a number of academic and cultural institutions, including the Venice Biennale of Architecture, Harvard Graduate School of Design, Berlin University of the Arts, and Central Saint Martins. His writing has been published in Frieze, The European Review of Books, Hyperallergic, Artforum, and Spike, among other periodicals.