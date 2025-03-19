Magazine Issues Contributors Archive
Book Launch, Performance, and Screening / “After Spaceship Earth,” with Eva Díaz, Allora & Calzadilla, Nick Hallett, Trevor Paglen, and Sara Reisman

Date: Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 7–9 pm
Location: Cabinet, 300 Nevins Street, Brooklyn (map and directions here)
FREE. No RSVP necessary

Please join us to celebrate the publication of Eva Díaz’s new book After Spaceship Earth: Art, Techno-utopia, and Other Science Fictions (Yale University Press). The evening will include a discussion between Díaz and artist Trevor Paglen moderated by Sara Reisman, a performance by musician Nick Hallett, and a film screening by Allora & Calzadilla.

Copies of After Spaceship Earth will be available for purchase.

About the Author
Eva Díaz is an art historian and critic living in Rockaway Beach, New York, and is professor of contemporary art in the History of Art and Design Department at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. She is the author of The Experimenters: Chance and Design at Black Mountain College (University of Chicago Press, 2015) and the editor of Dorothea Rockburne (Dia Art Foundation and Yale University Press, 2024). She is currently at work on a book that explores non-visual experiences in art, such as olfaction, topological procedures, and haptics.

