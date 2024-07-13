Book Fair / Too Hot to Read

Date : Saturday, 13 July 2024, 1–7 pm

Location : Fahrbereitschaft, Herzbergstrasse 40–43, 10365 Berlin-Lichtenberg (map and directions here)

Free admission . (For queries, email events@cabinetmagazine.org.)

Featuring:



20 Seconds

Air Berlin Alexanderplatz

Archive Books

Arts of the Working Class

Berlin Review

Cabinet

Colorama

coy koi books

DIAPHANES

EECLECTIC

Errant Bodies

Errant Journal

Felder Books Berlin

Floating Opera Press

FUKT

haubrok foundation

ICI Berlin Press

K. Verlag

Nomad Papaya Books

Other Forms

permanent verlag

SAND Journal

shushushushu books

The Berliner

textur

von hundert

Well Gedacht Publishing

Wirklichkeit Books



Sponsored by Stauffenberg Fine Spirits



