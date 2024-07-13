Magazine Issues Contributors Archive
Book Fair / Too Hot to Read

Date: Saturday, 13 July 2024, 1–7 pm
Location: Fahrbereitschaft, Herzbergstrasse 40–43, 10365 Berlin-Lichtenberg (map and directions here)
Free admission. (For queries, email events@cabinetmagazine.org.)

Text reading: magazine and book publishers, as well as launch events, performances, music, food and drinks to celebrate the eve of revolution.

Featuring:

20 Seconds
Air Berlin Alexanderplatz 
Archive Books 
Arts of the Working Class
 Berlin Review 
Cabinet 
Colorama
coy koi books 
DIAPHANES
 EECLECTIC                
 Errant Bodies 
Errant Journal
 Felder Books Berlin
Floating Opera Press 
FUKT                 
haubrok foundation 
ICI Berlin Press 
K. Verlag 
Nomad Papaya Books 
Other Forms 
permanent verlag
 SAND Journal
shushushushu books 
 The Berliner
 textur
von hundert
Well Gedacht Publishing
 Wirklichkeit Books

Sponsored by Stauffenberg Fine Spirits