Book Fair / Too Hot to Read
Date: Saturday, 13 July 2024, 1–7 pm
Location: Fahrbereitschaft, Herzbergstrasse 40–43, 10365 Berlin-Lichtenberg (map and directions here)
Free admission. (For queries, email events@cabinetmagazine.org.)
Featuring:
20 Seconds
Air Berlin Alexanderplatz
Archive Books
Arts of the Working Class
Berlin Review
Cabinet
Colorama
coy koi books
DIAPHANES
EECLECTIC
Errant Bodies
Errant Journal
Felder Books Berlin
Floating Opera Press
FUKT
haubrok foundation
ICI Berlin Press
K. Verlag
Nomad Papaya Books
Other Forms
permanent verlag
SAND Journal
shushushushu books
The Berliner
textur
von hundert
Well Gedacht Publishing
Wirklichkeit Books
Sponsored by Stauffenberg Fine Spirits