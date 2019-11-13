Ingestion / Rising from the Bread

As much as bread is curled around our memories and emotions, it also pervades the world around us. It’s in our language as the staff of life. It’s money or dough. It’s in metaphors (“breadwinner”), idioms (“best thing since sliced bread”), and everyday words like “companion” (com meaning “with,” panis meaning “bread”). In Arabic, the word aish means both bread and life. And, unsurprisingly, bread is perched at the center of our politics. Marie-Antoinette didn’t actually say, “Let them eat cake”—what she actually said was, “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche,” let them eat brioche—but regardless, she was making light of her poor subjects’ bread situation, something that has frequently led to conflagrations throughout history. Bread and riot go together like, well, bread and butter, and from ancient Rome to present-day Sudan, the rising price of bread has been a perpetual cause of revolution. Sometimes it seems as if all human existence can be found baked in alongside the flour and salt.