Some believe that a parallel process is at play via the baked-in wisdom of Homo sapiens. “Has naming ourselves ‘wise,’ in fact made us overconfident, hubristic?” asks Cribb. “How will it govern our ultimate fate?”[57] Since at least Plato’s Cratylus, bales of manuscript pages have been blackened in the history of Western thought trying to strip proper names of their ability to enhance or harm their holder. During the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries, various indigenous conceptions of naming—some of which hold, to differing degrees, that a name does not merely designate but also participates in the life of its bearer—were systematically evicted to the outskirts of knowledge by anthropologists and ethnographers.[58] Adam and Linnaeus might have been able to parse the essential connection between a name and its recipient, but any group trying to do so in the modern world was surely mentally ill or of a “primitive” mind. We teach our children that only sticks and stones can bludgeon, hoping that they will better endure the nicknames that hurt us so. Harmed that Herder took “such jocular liberties” by punning his name with Goth, Goethe once claimed that “a person’s name is not like a cloak, which only hangs round him and which may perhaps be pulled and tugged at, but a perfectly fitting garment grown over and around him like his very skin, which one cannot scrape and scratch without hurting the man himself.”[59] There is no substantial difference between this account and the “primitive beliefs” that anthropologists would dismiss as superstitious. Freud conceded as much while writing Totem and Taboo. After describing how “savages regard a name as an essential part of a man’s personality,” he admits that even “a civilized adult” may find that “his own name has become to a very remarkable extent bound up with his own personality.”[60] I’d suspect his species name is bound up in there too.