Inside the Kill Chain: An Interview with Craig Jones

Craig Jones: I first learned about military lawyers back in 2008–2009, around the time of “Operation Cast Lead,” the Israeli bombing of Gaza, which lasted three weeks at the end of 2008. At the time, there were lots of accusations of illegality made against Israel, and those accusations were based precisely on that conception of law, which you just nicely summarized—the sort of public or human rights version of law as something which should limit violence. And, therefore, when Israel behaved in such an aggressive way—for example, by bombing hospitals, United Nations buildings, killing lots of civilians, doing all kinds of things that ostensibly could be called war crimes, or at least prompt calls for investigations into possible war crimes—that was the understanding of law that human rights activists and lawyers, and many liberals and others internationally, turned to. From this perspective, there is a line which should not be crossed, but Israel crossed it, and continues to cross it. And, in response to this, Israel, for the first time—at least that I’m aware of—publicized the extent to which military lawyers or legal advisers were involved in overseeing those operations in very intimate detail, down to signing off on every single strike, or at least all those strikes that were preplanned. At a senior level, the law was part of the questions that shaped the operation: How is this operation going to look from a macro perspective? What are the objectives? What do we want to do? How much do we want to punish Hamas and the people of Gaza? And their position was that not only was it not illegal, but that they had lawyers ensuring that it was cutting-edge law, “the best version of law”—amazing, highly trained lawyers who had gone to the best law schools in the US and Israel. And these lawyers, who speak perfect English, were able to narrate to English-speaking audiences around the world a justification for the violence we were seeing. So, that’s largely how I first became interested in military lawyers; before that, I didn’t even know that they existed.