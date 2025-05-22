The ostensible reason given by the Whitney for the cancellation was something unrelated to the show itself. One of the artists, Fargo Tbakhi, had introduced a first iteration of this piece at The Poetry Project in admittedly provocative language. But the point of artistic freedom has never been that it shies away from controversy or anger. And the point of defending it has never been that we agree with everything an individual says. The point is that we must refuse the right-wing extremism that seek to dictate what everyone is allowed to believe and express. The point is to insist on a free society and to stand in solidarity with other individuals and educational institutions under attack by this newly amplified right-wing extremism.