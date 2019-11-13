One for the Ages: The World of Matt Freedman

About the Artist

Matt Freedman (1957–2020) studied anthropology at Harvard University and worked as a professional cartoonist in his hometown of Chicago before attending the University of Iowa, where he earned an MFA and met his future life partner, the artist Jude Tallichet. Freedman exhibited and performed widely in New York and elsewhere, and was the recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and New York Foundation for the Arts. A devoted and beloved teacher at numerous institutions in the US and abroad, Freedman was a longtime lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design, where in 2019 he earned the Perkins Distinguished Graduate Teaching Award, a student-nominated prize that is the school’s highest faculty honor.