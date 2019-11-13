One for the Ages: The World of Matt Freedman
Softcover, 232 pages, 6.5 (w) × 9 (h)
inches
Cabinet Books, 2024
Matt Freedman, who died in 2020, was a prolific sculptor, graphic artist, performer, writer, curator, and teacher. Both his art making and his teaching were marked, as was every aspect of his life, by his exuberant creative energy, intellectual generosity, enthusiastic dedication to collaboration, and excellent good humor. This book, which accompanies an exhibition of the same name, features essays by fifty contributors, as well as extensive documentation of the remarkably variegated projects that Freedman undertook in the course of his four-decade-long practice.Texts by:
Rob Ackerman
Jonathan Alter
Michael Ballou
Scott Benjamin
Fintan Boyle
Adam Brody
David Brody
John A. Bruce & Paweł Wojtasik
Luisa Caldwell
Mary Ceruti
Colby Chamberlain
Nora Chellew
Caroline Cox
Cathy Dement Roos
Carol Diehl
Greg Drasler
Emily Feinstein
Jane Fine
Ben Freedman
Jeanne Golan
Larry Greenberg
Jane Grimes
Stuart Haber
Alexander Hoffman
Paul Hoffman
Nina Katchadourian
Patrick Killoran
Judith Kogan
Lenore Malen
Joe McKay
Sally McKay
Thomas Micchelli
John Monti
Sina Najafi
Jennie Nichols
Eung Ho Park
Katherine Powers
Frances Richard
Henry Rosenberg
Toni Schlesinger
Julia Schwadron Marianelli
Ward Shelley
Adam Simon
Tim Spelios
James Sperling
Kate Teale
Hanne Tierney
Fred Valentine
David Weinstein
About the Artist
Matt Freedman (1957–2020) studied anthropology at Harvard University and worked as a professional cartoonist in his hometown of Chicago before attending the University of Iowa, where he earned an MFA and met his future life partner, the artist Jude Tallichet. Freedman exhibited and performed widely in New York and elsewhere, and was the recipient of grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and New York Foundation for the Arts. A devoted and beloved teacher at numerous institutions in the US and abroad, Freedman was a longtime lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design, where in 2019 he earned the Perkins Distinguished Graduate Teaching Award, a student-nominated prize that is the school’s highest faculty honor.