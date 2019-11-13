But until 1995, if you wanted to sell, say, a painting of the cover of this book, you would have been required to obtain a vending license. That was the year in which a group of New York artists who wanted to sell their work on the street filed a federal suit against the city claiming that the visual arts are also a form of speech—and therefore no less protected under the First Amendment than words. Their successful case resulted in an immediate change to the city’s vending laws, but it was followed by two others, including a 2004 suit filed by the city that attempted to narrow the scope of what the visual arts comprise. Is painting, for example, limited to work executed on a traditional surface? Or does the category extend to anything painted, even if it is on a utilitarian object—say, a T-shirt? If sold on the streets, should the shirt be considered an item of clothing that happens to have an artwork on it, or an artwork that happens to be on an unusual substrate?