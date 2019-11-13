Hard Cases for a Handle Theory

A cigarette is a way of getting a handle on life, a precarious and vanishing finger’s breadth of a grip on the workday or motherhood or whatever—one you can hold till it burns down to your skin, and then you have to let go of the last bit, flesh of its flesh, that held the rest all along. The cigarettes were Kools, with filters, so they wouldn’t actually burn your fingers, and the handle was of a different stuff—cellulose acetate, as it happens. But we are too far gone into analogy to stop now. The point is, you are holding something, which you didn’t know was just the handle, but now it is the only thing left. We might wish sometimes for a handle with which to take hold of each other, because it would be easier to let go. Then sometimes we discover we had a kind of handle-grip all along. Cigarettes, at any rate, are on the way out, what with vaping and patches and scare labels on the packaging. They are going the same way as chalk, in the age of the whiteboard—and pencils, for that matter, when no one writes letters home. They are all guttering down to the socket, all making the awkwardly incomplete exit that leaves a nub of wax and string that used to be a candle. Not broken, exactly, that remainder, but all too present, for want of a proper ritual of farewell or a dedicated recycling bin. History may scrub them all away, as things we have grown out of. But how can life help leaving a lozenge of soap in your palm? You can rub your hands briskly together under the tap to make it go away, though that hardly counts as using it up.