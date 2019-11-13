The Softest of Powers

The next episode in the modern-day craze for the bear featured Ming, one of a group of six pandas bought in 1937 by the American banker-turned-adventurer Floyd Tangier Smith, who had partnered with Harkness’s husband on his aborted expedition. Yangtze River traffic to Shanghai having been blocked by the Japanese in their invasion of China, Smith had to arrange for the pandas to be transported instead to Hong Kong by truck. Only five ultimately made it alive onto the ship, and two weeks after arriving in London, another died from a lung infection. Smith sold one of the pandas to a German businessman, who took it on a tour of zoos in Germany. The remaining three pandas were placed at London Zoo, and were named by the zookeeper after Chinese dynasties—Tang, Sung, and Ming. This last name was given to the youngest panda, a cub, as that dynasty was the most recent of the three. Ming soon became a superstar in London. Her image frequently appeared in cartoons, newspapers, and magazines, and on toys and postcards. Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret were among the smitten. When the girls visited the zoo, Ming stole a flowery umbrella from Margaret and then, making noises and covering her eyes, lay on her back for the princesses to tickle her belly.