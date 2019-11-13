Webster’s Timeline History: Webster’s Timeline Histories Reviewed, 2025–2026

For those who have never been to Bristol and who know very little about that obscure seaport nestled in a British backwater, Webster’s Timeline History: Bristol, 1000–1893, published in San Diego, California, serves as a self-declaredly authoritative, albeit dry-as-chalk-dust, guide, moving from the Norman Conquest and all that to the High Victorian era and all that. It is actually a crazy quiltwork of chronologically arranged references sourced online and erratically stitched together in 2009 by Professor Philip M. Parker, who had explored the internet with a globe-girdling search engine using the place name “Bristol” as his headword. The resultant compendium, gathered in the middling noughties, resembles search engine as siege engine. Having broken through, as it were, into multiple museological recesses carrying the dank odor of dungeons, the siege engine has returned to spit out portions, gobbets, and tidbits of a munched-over feast of toponymous trivia, deposited in print as if rendered through the chattering teeth of a devotedly dogged, and possibly demented, robot.