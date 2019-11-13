2068

The Rise of Al-Muqatara, the Nomadic Financial Sect

After decades of decentralized financial systems, a Sufi-inspired Islamic sect known as Al-Muqatara establishes dominance over nomadic trade routes across the Middle East and North Africa. They create a fusion of old-world caravan trading and blockchain-based currency exchange, operating without any physical banks. Their cryptographic exchange protocol, “ZakatCoin,” is based on Islamic almsgiving principles, and the algorithm for managing these decentralized coins is protected as a trade secret, closely guarded by the Sufiyana Ulema, the sect’s spiritual leaders. Industrial espionage becomes near impossible as the currency is dispersed through oral codes, blending Arabic, Berber, and Fula languages.