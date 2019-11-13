Introduction

Are these books “AI slop” avant la lettre? Or something more profound? Cabinet editor Sally O’Reilly—who originated and commissioned this issue—classifies the Webster’s Timeline History series as a kind of gray literature. This diffuse genre is informational at base, ranging between perfunctory pragmatics, rickety flamboyant amateurism, and the polish of corporate comms. “Gray literature does not have the market or cultural value of a novel or textbook,” she writes. “It is not an end in itself, but facilitative paraphernalia of some other endeavor—midwifery, policing, animal husbandry, war.” But what exactly is Parker’s endeavor? And toward which ends does Webster’s Timeline History slouch? We wondered what it would be like to spend time with these books—which are written by machines and seemingly read only by the misled—and dispatched a team to find out. Each contributor was given a particular timeline to investigate, from Wallpaper through Bristol to John Smith. Their responses vary in tone, style, and medium, and include speculative future histories of trade secrets, grumbling soundscapes, and a memoir about a particularly prodigious year of patent applications. Would they do it again? You’ll have to see for yourself.