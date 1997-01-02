The First Tomato to Know Everything

Each genre within the Icon Group’s catalogue calls for a different algorithm to draw on relevant sources with the appropriate methodology. The formatting of outputs is an independent process so that one “research” methodology can create several different products. After the trade reports came healthcare books—for people with rare diseases or without the skills or online access to seek out scattered information—which collate public, academic, government, and peer-reviewed research (thereby advisedly looking beyond Wikipedia) into conventionally organized and user-friendly chapters. Then, in 2003, Parker turned his attention to English-language learners, producing crossword puzzle books, classic literature annotated with translations of difficult words, an online word-of-the-day animation, and vocabulary-building video games that feature a tomato avatar called Webster, who blasts a path to competence through a low-res landscape of grass, giant pebbles, and loaves of bread the size of hangars, or through a pillared dungeon that is Doom-meets-failing-art-fair-meets-abandoned-language-lab. Around 2007, Parker began exploring how to make television programs in all formats—“news, game shows, documentaries, education, talk shows, variety, features, etc.”—in any desired language, to be presented by characters scripted and animated using “various types of content-generation programs.”[14] At the time of development, there would have been several off-the-shelf 3D animation programs to select from. Even Blender, now a staple of future-tending contemporary art, had been available since 1994. And yet Parker’s proposal for lightning-speed automated television programming is not something I’ve come across elsewhere. But once again, the technical feat and scale of ambition exceed by far the aesthetic and conceptual qualities of the results. A video trailing Parker’s animated characters—professors, hosts, journalists, and experts—boasts a janky rainbow of men and women, a dinosaur, a jazzy cartoon cat, several sci-fi sex dolls (diverse within a narrow band of slim and busty), a baby, a robot, a panther, a leopard, a lioness, a lion cub, a tiger, a rabbit, domestic cats of all the colorings, a girl, a smattering of dog breeds, a dolphin, some more robots, a couple of emojis, a goldfish, some muscleheads on the edge of monsterism, some outright monsters, aliens, a lamb, a flayed man, a gorilla, more robots, a sexy female avatar, a boy, a sexy female android…