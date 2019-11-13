1996: A Most Productive Year

Rereading Webster’s Timeline History: John Smith, 1580–2007 (as I often do, despite its errors), I was heartened to remember just how busy and productive 1996 was for me. Early in the year, a compilation of my short films was published on VHS tape by London Electronic Arts. In late February, much to my surprise, a couple of colleagues and I secured a patent for a “packet voting server and associated method for performing voting services on multiple radio channels simultaneously.” The very next week, my dear friend Kathleen was informed out of the blue that our joint patent application for a low-paper-level sensing apparatus had also been successful. Soon afterward, yet another piece of good news on the patent front arrived when I became the sole patent holder on my “quick hitch assembly,” a project that had been very close to my heart for many years. I couldn’t believe my luck.