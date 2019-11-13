A Guide to Bristol from Antipodal Dunedin

Bristol also has aspirations as palimpsest, as mnemonic. The word “Bristol” tolls the hours, and the mystique of the name summons ghosts that might be illuminated by the flaming brands of the town’s officious midnight watch, century by century. Imagine a drastically altering townscape growing backward in time toward Neolithic beginnings, where an anchorage and a bridge glimmer through early morning fog and mist by a river crossing. Soon, a fort and then a castle command the heights; and here the timeline begins to sparkle with glimpses of goods being marketed and traded. Dykes are dug, forges are built, coins are struck, sword hilts are raised, and rulers are deposed. Clashing their goblets of mead, Empress Matilda and Queen Matilda go head to head, while King Stephen of England, related to both, dances his own galliard between them. Many bishops preach many sermons.