Artist Project / Grumbling

Rosie Oliver

Honey bees (Apis mellifera mellifera).

Read Rosie Oliver’s review of Webster’s Timeline History: Grumbling, 415 BC–2007 here.

Rosie Oliver, Grumbling, 1705–2004, 2024.
Audio credits

Bees: Bee Urban beehive. Recorded by Rosie Oliver.
Organ music: J. S. Bach, Partite diverse sopra: Christ, der du bist der helle Tag. Performed by L. Franke. Recorded by gis_sweden. Available at freesound.org/s/436579.
Wind: Recorded by swiftoid. Available at freesound.org/people/swiftoid/sounds/117611.
Black Hawk military attack helicopter: Recorded by John Sipos. Available at freesound.org/people/John%20Sipos/sounds/156678.
Helicopter blades: Recorded by lezaarth. Available at freesound.org/people/lezaarth/sounds/232818.

Rosie Oliver is an audio producer based in London. In 2021, her recording of the muted mechanical chiming of London’s St Paul’s Cathedral during the coronavirus pandemic was shortlisted for Sound of the Year, an award organized by the Museum of Sound, London. Her documentary podcast series include Women in Revolt! for Tate Britain and Rebel Dykes: The Podcast for Bijou Stories. The founder of Dotmaker Tours, she leads creative walks around London. 

