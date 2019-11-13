Wallpaper, electrical and otherwise, hums quietly in the background: a visual pedal note. If it is loud at first, trumpeting floral or geometric airs, it retreats, on repeated exposure, into the thrum of sheer presence. Once settled back in its rightful place, it plays the supporting role of everyday trivial ubiquity, though the backdrop might step to the fore once again in exceptional circumstances. In times of scarcity, newspapers have been printed on the back of wallpaper, for instance. The 2 July 1863 edition of The Daily Citizen in Vicksburg, Mississippi, published its reports on the US Civil War on the back of decorative whimsies and vague botanicals. In 1982, the year of Sotheby’s publication of Jean Hamilton and Charles Oman’s Wallpapers: An International History and Illustrated Survey from the Victoria and Albert Museum, and of a French translation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s short story and feminist classic “The Yellow Wallpaper,” Adele Rose wrote one of the most controversial storylines of the British soap opera Coronation Street. Deirdre Barlow, already bored by her recent marriage to Ken Barlow, began an affair with Mike Baldwin. Ken ignored her, she complained. Mike made her feel alive. Eventually confessing all to Ken, she said she felt like “the wallpaper, or a piece of furniture that’s been around forever.” In an unscripted move, Ken, enraged, grabbed Deirdre by the throat and began to throttle her. Actor Anne Kirkbride did not need to act Deirdre’s shock.