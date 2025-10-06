In Gaza Dies Your Western Dream

We may safely assume that the writing on the wall in a photograph was actually written on an actual wall. It is not an artistic intervention, as it is in a painting, which, like the act of writing itself, is ultimately an accretion of conventions and spontaneous decisions. Writing in a photograph is more akin to found language. A photographer’s true intervention, doubly so, is in the framing. A photograph is what the photographer wants you to see, but it is also everything they do not want you to see. “In photography,” wrote Luigi Ghirri, “the deletion of the space that surrounds the framed image is as important as what is represented; it is thanks to this deletion that the image takes on meaning, becoming measurable. This image continues, of course, in the visible realm of the deleted space, inviting us to see the rest of reality that is not represented.”