A Stamp on History

A dagger plunged into a nation can be a double-edged symbol. Here the iconography is not so much vengeful as eulogizing. The imagery strikes a similar tone to that found in Iraqi poet Abd al-Wahhab al-Bayati’s 1956 series “Odes to Jaffa”: “O Jaffa, your Jesus is in bonds. / Naked, daggers tearing at him, beyond the crosses of borders.”[16] The plight of individuals and communities is mapped onto landscape and territory. When employed by the Arab Postal Union, the dagger—no matter its form or provenance—strikes a chord of pan-Arab strength and solidarity. From at least the early 1980s, this iconography was appropriated by Israel’s supporters to symbolize Arab aggression. Filastin al-Thawra, the former PLO weekly, reported on Israeli descriptions of the Gaza Strip as “a dagger plunged into Israel’s side” on 20 January 1980.[17] The former CIA officer E. Howard Hunt—one of Nixon’s “plumbers” and an architect of the 1954 coup in Guatemala—published a novel in 1981 whose cover shows a bloody dagger bisecting the Star of David.[18] (Its subtitle gives the gist: “A Novel About the Arab Plan to Explode an Atomic Device above Tel Aviv.”) Israeli foreign minister and future prime minister Yitzhak Shamir—a former member of both Irgun and Lehi—called the 1981 Fahd Peace Plan, which asked for a return of Israel’s 1967 land seizures, “a dagger to be driven into our heart.”[19] David R. Blumenthal, a retired professor of Judaic Studies, maintains a database of stamps that he and his students have labelled as “Anti-Israeli.” Among a list that includes a 1968 stamp for “International Human Rights Year for Palestinian Refugees,” we find the Deir Yassin design, described as “a propaganda stamp directed against Israel.”[20] This last interpretation depends on a different reading of the stamp, one Blumenthal shares with the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith’s 1981 claim that the postage shows “a bloodsoaked dagger aimed at the Jewish state.”[21] This claim seems less convincing—although the valence is perhaps present, no matter the original intention. Yet if the stamps were meant to denote Israel in 1965 (and not the landmass of Mandate Palestine), why not depict Green Line borders or explicit Israeli iconography? What’s more likely: that the Algerian variants—one of which shows innocents bleeding out across a map of Palestine—radically break with the other stamps in their theme of commemoration? Or that the Arab Postal Union’s daggers mark not a call to aggression but a still-bleeding wound?